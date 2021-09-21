Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output and sales rise in Jan-Aug

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 12:37:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced its production results for the January-August period this year.

Accordingly, in the first eight months this year, Interpipe’s crude steel output increased by 22.7 percent year on year to 630,400 mt, while its sales of crude steel increased by 70.0 percent year on year to 41,400 mt. However, in August alone, the company produced 95,400 mt of crude steel, up 22.9 percent month on month.

In the meantime, in the January-August period, the company’s output of pipe products rose by 22.3 percent year on year to 377,100 mt, while its sales of pipes increased by 15.5 percent year on year to 358,000 mt in the given period. In particular, the output of seamless pipes in the given period totaled 342,600 mt, rising by 33.9 percent year on year, while the company’s output of welded pipes in the given period decreased by 34.3 percent year on year to 34,500 mt. In the first eight months this year, Interpipe’s output of railway products decreased by 13.4 percent year on year to 112,700 mt.