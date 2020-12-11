Ukraine-based Interpipe makes first line pipe delivery to UAE

Friday, 11 December 2020 16:56:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway wheel producer Interpipe has announced that it has made its first delivery of line pipes to UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) within the scope of a long-term contract between the companies.

According to the company’s statement, the shipments amounted to 26,000 mt of products which will be used to transport oil with high hydrogen sulfide content in the UAE. The pipes that have high strength properties have been manufactured in full accordance with ADNOC specifications, which are more stringent than API Spec 5 L specification. The company has not previously produced pipes with these properties, as SteelOrbis understands.

“Interpipe has successfully completed the complex process of negotiations, passing of audits, pre-qualifications, and participation in the tender in order to conclude this contract and carry out the deliveries of high-tech products to such an oil giant as ADNOC,” Denis Morozov, Interpipe’s chief financial officer, said. The contract is a part of the company’s strategy to increase its share of sales of premium tubular products. Interpipe also plans to start supplying pipes with premium threaded connections to the Middle East region.