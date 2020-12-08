Ukraine-based Electrostal’s billet output up 10.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:33:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukrainian EAF-based steelmaker Electrostal produced 84,000 mt of billet, up 10.5 percent year on year. However, taking into account that in the January-March period last year and in particular, in October of the same year, the facility had been completely idled due to deteriorating market conditions, this year the company’s performance remains weak and is still far from recording a recovery.

In November alone, the company’s billet output totaled 2,000 mt, compared to 10,000 mt in October, SteelOrbis has learned.