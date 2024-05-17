﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 190.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 17 May 2024 14:27:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-April period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 190.1 percent to 532,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 599,000 mt, up by 91.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports came to 187,000 mt, increasing by 35.5 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic steel consumption declined by 13.9 percent year on year to 1 million mt, of which 351.600 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 291,400 mt of flat steel, up by 25.4 percent year on year, while its section imports fell by 2.7 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 53,700 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the first four months amounted to 6,500 mt, compared to 3,400 mt recorded in the January-April period last year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-April 2024 period were the EU (81.6%), other European countries (5.6%), and South America (4.5%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (44.5%), the EU-27 (37.9%), and Asia (16.7%).


Tags: Flats Ukraine CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US flat steel steady to lower on scant demand, flat to lower early June scrap call

17 May | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Most suppliers still keep prices stable though trade remains slow

17 May | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flat steel market stable despite weaker trade

17 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

17 May | Flats and Slab

EU launches antidumping probe on tinplate from China

17 May | Steel News

EU’s wire rod and HS import quotas for Turkey exhausted

17 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 16, 2024

17 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian HDG export prices see slight increases

17 May | Flats and Slab

HDG consumption in Mexico down 3.5 percent in March

17 May | Steel News

Consumption in Mexico of steel plate fell 25.4 percent in March

17 May | Steel News