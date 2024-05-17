Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 190.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 17 May 2024 14:27:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 190.1 percent to 532,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 599,000 mt, up by 91.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports came to 187,000 mt, increasing by 35.5 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months, domestic steel consumption declined by 13.9 percent year on year to 1 million mt, of which 351.600 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 291,400 mt of flat steel, up by 25.4 percent year on year, while its section imports fell by 2.7 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 53,700 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the first four months amounted to 6,500 mt, compared to 3,400 mt recorded in the January-April period last year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-April 2024 period were the EU (81.6%), other European countries (5.6%), and South America (4.5%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (44.5%), the EU-27 (37.9%), and Asia (16.7%).