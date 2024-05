Tuesday, 14 May 2024 11:24:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke producer belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for April and the first four months of this year.

In the given month, the company produced 72,100 mt of blast furnace (BF) coke, up 1.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-April period, the output of BF coke totaled 289,980 mt, increasing 1.5 percent year on year.