 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ferrexpo...

Ferrexpo posts higher sales revenue, albeit net loss

Thursday, 20 March 2025 12:10:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered iron ore miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced its financial results for 2024.

In the given period, Ferrexpo recorded a net loss of only $50 million, compared to a net loss of $85 million in 2023, due to the impairment charge of $72 million in the company’s assets heavily affecting the net results. The sales revenues of the company totaled $933 million in 2024, up by 30.1 percent year on year, due to higher sales volumes, which increased by 63.6 percent to 6.83 million mt, while its EBITDA amounted to $69 million, down by 30.3 percent mainly due to lower realised iron ore prices and higher costs, both compared to the previous year.

The company’s total pellet production in 2024 amounted to 6.07 million mt, increasing by 57.9 percent year on year.

“Through another 12 months of operating during a time of war, our people remained determined, culminating in an increase in production and sales to the highest levels since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. I am very pleased, and grateful, that our organisation has been able to achieve such a dramatic recovery,” Lucio Genovese, chairman of Ferrexpo, commented.


Tags: Pellet Ukraine CIS Mining Production Fin. Reports Ferrexpo 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price relatively stable from last week

18 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices stable amid silent trade conditions and seller declining low bids

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic down 9% in Apr-Feb FY 2024-25

12 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly from last week

11 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices suffer major setbacks from uncertainties of steel industry restructuring in China

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply from last week

05 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices lose ground as buyers from China become cautious

28 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill commences pellet plant construction

28 Feb | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines slightly from last week

25 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices stable amid ‘good’ buying interest and premium on higher grades

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials