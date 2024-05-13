﻿
Ukraine’s Sukha Balka commissions new iron ore block

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:38:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian iron ore mining and processing complex Sukha Balka, a part of DCH Group, has announced that it has commissioned a new block at its Yuvileyna iron ore mine.

Having reserves of 60,000 mt, the new block will help the company to operate without interruptions for four-to-five months. The iron content of the iron ore in the new block is over 58.0 percent.

Back in March this year, Sukha Balka had shared its intention to increase its commercial iron ore production this year through repairs and modernization, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


