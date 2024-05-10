﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal decommissions three sintering machines at CherMK to cut emissions

Friday, 10 May 2024 14:54:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel producer Severstal has announced that it has stopped three sintering machines at its Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant (CherMK) in order to create an eco-steel production chain within the scope of its “Clean Air Project”. The company aims to reduce the carbon intensity of steel production in 2030 by 10 percent from 2020 levels.

As a result of the shutdown of the three units, the volume of sinter production at sintering shop No. 2 will be halved, which will be compensated for by using a high proportion of iron ore pellets in blast furnace smelting, to be provided from Karelsky Okatysh JSC, part of Severstal.

“We are starting a phased decommissioning of CherMK’s sintering machines and are stopping three units at sintering shop No. 2, the technical equipment of which does not meet the company’s modern environmental standards,” said Evgeny Vinogradov, general director of Severstal Russian Steel Division and Resource Assets.

According to Vinogradov, construction of a modern complex for pellet production has already begun at the site and, as a result of the changes, pollutant emissions are expected to decrease by 96,000 mt per year (more than 30 percent compared to 2017), and carbon emissions by two million mt per year. By the time the new complex is commissioned in 2026, it is planned to stop seven sintering machines at the CherMK site out of the eight existing ones.

 


Tags: CIS Steelmaking Investments Severstal 

Similar articles

Russia’s Severstal shuts down BF No. 5 for extensive overhaul

02 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal upgrades two coilers at Cherepovets plant

01 Apr | Steel News

Severstal to accelerate environmental protection measures this year

15 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal to boost product quality with new heating furnace

23 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal announces investment plans for 2024

07 Feb | Steel News

Seversal to cut emissions ahead of schedule

30 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to increase structural steel capacity through acquisitions

11 Jan | Steel News

Severstal to invest RUB 139 billion for its decarbonization strategy

22 Dec | Steel News

Severstal sees higher net profit in 2021, to invest 1.6 million in 2022

21 Feb | Steel News

Severstal invests in US-based Arcanum Alloys to produce alternative to stainless steel

18 Sep | Steel News