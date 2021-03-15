Ukraine-based Azovstal’s finished steel output up 0.6 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 15 March 2021 14:45:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period of the current year, the output of finished steel produced by Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, increased by 0.6 percent year on year to 705,000 mt. Meanwhile, the company’s output of crude steel in the given period remained unchanged, amounting to 775,000 mt. In the January-February period of the current year, Azovstal’s pig iron output decreased by 1.3 percent year on year to 680,000 mt, as SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source.

In February alone, the company produced 310,000 mt of pig iron, 355,000 mt of crude steel and 326,000 mt of finished steel.