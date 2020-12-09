Ukraine-based Azovstal sees increase in output figures in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 17:39:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, managed to increase its production results, despite the deteriorating global market conditions.

Accordingly, during the first eleven months the company produced 3.78 million of crude steel and 3.55 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 1.9 percent and 0.9 percent year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, in the given period the company’s pig iron output rose by 9.1 percent year on year to 3.45 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.



Concurrently, the company succeeded in increasing its production results in November compared to October. Accordingly, Azovstal’s pig iron output rose by 14.3 percent month on month to 320,000 mt of pig iron, while its crude steel output amounted to 370,000 mt, up 42.3 percent month on month. The company’s finished steel output in November totaled 340,000 mt, rising by 41.6 percent month on month.