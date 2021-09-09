﻿
Ukraine starts AD duty probe on ex-China seamless cold-drawn and CR pipes

Thursday, 09 September 2021 15:40:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Ukrainian Intergovernmental Committee for International Trade has announced the initiation of an antidumping (AD) duty investigation on seamless cold-drawn and cold-rolled pipe imports from China. The investigation covers the period from 2018 to 2020.

The investigation was launched upon the application of local producer Interpipe Niko Tube, alleging that imports of the given product are being dumped into Ukraine.

The products subject to the investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.31 and 7304.51.


Ukraine  quotas & duties  tubular  pipe  CIS


