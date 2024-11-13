Ukraine sees 63 percent rise in flat steel exports in January-October

In the January-October period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 63.0 percent to 1.50 million mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 1.71 million mt, up by 58.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given period, section exports came to 528,000 mt, moving up by 21.9 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months, domestic steel consumption fell by 9.9 percent year on year to 2.62 million mt, of which 1.04 million mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 823,400 mt of flat steel, up by 8.9 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 12.1 percent compared to the same period of 2023 to 196,100 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-October period amounted to 16,200 mt, compared to 8,200 mt recorded in the first 10 months of last year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-October 2024 period were the EU-27 (70.1%), Africa (11.1%), and the other European countries (7.6%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (49.6%), the EU-27 (28.2%), and Asia (20.4%).