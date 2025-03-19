Ukraine sees seven percent rise in flat steel exports in Jan-Feb

In the January-February period of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by seven percent to 290,400 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 201,800 mt, down by 39.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 115,500 mt, moving up by 18.8 percent from the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 50.5 percent year on year to 556,700 mt, of which 207,400 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 171,200 mt of flat steel, up by 17.6 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 27.8 percent compared to the previous year to 29,900 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-February period amounted to 6,300 mt, compared to 2,200 mt recorded in the January-February period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-February 2025 were the EU-27 (73.8%), other European countries (13.5%), and the CIS (7.7%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (56.6%), the EU-27 (24.5%), and Asia (18.5%).