 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine...

Ukraine sees 3.3 percent rise in flat steel exports in Q1

Friday, 11 April 2025 16:44:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first quarter of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 3.3 percent to 433,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 299,000 mt, down by 35.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 176,000 mt, moving up by 19.7 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 41.4 percent year on year to 863,100 mt, of which 336,100 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 268,200 mt of flat steel, up by 28.8 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 59.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 60,600 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-March period amounted to 7,300 mt, compared to 4,100 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-March 2025 period were the EU-27 (77.9%), other European countries (10.9%), and the CIS (6.7%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (59.4%), the EU-27 (23.2%), and Asia (16.9%).


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ukraine sees seven percent rise in flat steel exports in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine sees 15.8 percent rise in flat steel exports in January

20 Feb | Steel News

Ukraine reports 36 percent rise in flat steel exports for 2024

14 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 84.9 percent in January-July

14 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s flat steel exports almost double in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 127.9 percent in Jan-May

17 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s semis exports drop 72% due to war: will grain deal be extended to steel?

19 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron exports up 24.4 percent in December from November

19 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s ferrous metals exports down 65.5 percent in January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron exports down 53 percent in January-April

19 May | Steel News