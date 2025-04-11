Ukraine sees 3.3 percent rise in flat steel exports in Q1

In the first quarter of this year, Ukraine’s flat steel exports rose by 3.3 percent to 433,000 mt, while its semi-finished steel exports amounted to 299,000 mt, down by 35.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. In the given period, section exports came to 176,000 mt, moving up by 19.7 percent from the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months, domestic steel consumption advanced by 41.4 percent year on year to 863,100 mt, of which 336,100 mt was accounted for by imports.

In the same period, Ukraine imported 268,200 mt of flat steel, up by 28.8 percent year on year, while its section imports grew by 59.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year to 60,600 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the January-March period amounted to 7,300 mt, compared to 4,100 mt recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-March 2025 period were the EU-27 (77.9%), other European countries (10.9%), and the CIS (6.7%), while the main importers of Ukrainian steel were other European countries (59.4%), the EU-27 (23.2%), and Asia (16.9%).