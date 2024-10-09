 |  Login 
Ukraine sees 21.9 percent rise in pig iron output in January-September

Wednesday, 09 October 2024 14:44:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 624,100 mt, down by three percent month on month and up by 28.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production declined by 11.7 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 9.3 percent year on year to 610,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 503,900 mt, moving down by 14.5 percent month on month and by three percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the current year, Ukraine produced 5.36 million mt of pig iron, up by 21.9 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 5.88 million, growing by 28.2 percent, and rolled steel production was 4.82 million mt, rising by 22.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

