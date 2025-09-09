Ukraine reports eight percent rise in pig iron output for January-August 2025

In August this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 747,500 mt, up by eight percent month on month and by 16.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production grew by 11.9 percent compared to the previous month and fell by six percent year on year to 649,400 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 633,200 mt, moving up by 14.7 percent month on month and by 7.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the current year, Ukraine produced 5.11 million mt of pig iron, rising by eight percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.91 million, up by 3.2 percent, and rolled steel production was 4.26 million mt, advancing by 8.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.