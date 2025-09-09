 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine...

Ukraine reports eight percent rise in pig iron output for January-August 2025

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 14:46:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 747,500 mt, up by eight percent month on month and by 16.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production grew by 11.9 percent compared to the previous month and fell by six percent year on year to 649,400 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 633,200 mt, moving up by 14.7 percent month on month and by 7.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the current year, Ukraine produced 5.11 million mt of pig iron, rising by eight percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.91 million, up by 3.2 percent, and rolled steel production was 4.26 million mt, advancing by 8.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Interpipe expands into drilling equipment market

05 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 6.7 percent rise in crude steel output for Jan-Aug 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies steel pipes for offshore wind farm in Normandy

26 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s total steel exports down 9.3 percent in January-July 2025

15 Aug | Steel News

Interpipe develops railway wheels for extreme weather conditions

13 Aug | Steel News

Interpipe supplies high-strength micropiles for railway bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

12 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest mulls United Coal sale amid losses and weak coking coal market

11 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine reports 6.7 percent rise in pig iron output for January-July 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in H1 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe posts increased pipe output for Q1 2025

05 Aug | Steel News