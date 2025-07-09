 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine...

Ukraine reports 5.8 percent rise in pig iron output for H1 2025

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 15:48:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 661,900 mt, up by 2.7 percent month on month and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.4 percent year on year to 624,400 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 563,000 mt, moving up by 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 1.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of the current year, Ukraine produced 3.67 million mt of pig iron, rising by 5.8 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 3.68 million, up by 5.1 percent, and rolled steel production was 3.07 million mt, advancing by 7.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 6.1 percent in Jan-May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Metinvest boosts environmental and energy efficiency investments in 2024 despite war

27 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies to offshore gas project in Turkey

12 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine reports 5.9 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-May

10 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine-based Interpipe posts higher net profit for 2024

02 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Interpipe achieves emission reduction in seamless pipe and railway product production

19 May | Steel News

Ferrexpo stops two pelletizing lines due to suspended VAT refund

16 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s flat steel exports up 4.1 percent in Jan-Apr

15 May | Steel News