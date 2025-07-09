Ukraine reports 5.8 percent rise in pig iron output for H1 2025

In June this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 661,900 mt, up by 2.7 percent month on month and by 5.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production fell by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.4 percent year on year to 624,400 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 563,000 mt, moving up by 7.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 1.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of the current year, Ukraine produced 3.67 million mt of pig iron, rising by 5.8 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 3.68 million, up by 5.1 percent, and rolled steel production was 3.07 million mt, advancing by 7.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.