Ukraine reports 14.8 percent decrease in pig iron output in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, Ukraine's pig iron output amounted to 257,100 mt, down by 40.5 percent month on month and by 65.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country's crude steel production fell by 39.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 57.3 percent year on year to 277,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 269,500 mt, moving down by 29.6 percent month on month and by 57.4 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of 2026, Ukraine produced 4.35 million mt of pig iron, down by 14.8 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.30 million mt, dropping by 12.5 percent, and rolled steel production was 3.59 million mt, decreasing by 15.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.