Missile strike hits ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih partially halting production

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, the Ukrainian subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal, has announced that its plant was hit by a missile strike overnight, damaging two blast furnaces and one power station, resulting in a partial halt to production processes at the plant.

The missile strike also resulted in two fatalities and 13 injuries among company employees and contractors. According to the company's latest update, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site. An emergency response plan has been activated, while firefighters, rescuers, medical personnel and the company's labor protection department are working at the affected areas. Those injured in the attack are receiving medical treatment at facilities in the city.

The company's specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage as well as the possibilities and timeframe for restoring operations. No further details regarding the affected production capacity or an expected restart date have been provided.