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Ukraine's total steel exports down 4.9 percent in Jan-July 2026

Monday, 17 August 2026 14:32:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Ukraine's total steel production amounted to 3.32 million mt, compared to 3.62 million mt in the same period of 2025, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. About 2.08 million mt or 62.5 percent of total steel production was exported, while 1.25 million mt or 37.5 percent was consumed by the domestic market. In the January-July period of 2025, 2.18 million mt or 60.2 percent of total steel production was shipped overseas, with domestic sales amounting to 1.44 million mt or 39.8 percent of total steel production. As a result, total steel exports fell by 4.9 percent, while total domestic steel sales decreased by 13.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, flat steel exports dropped by 6.6 percent to 908,000 mt, while semi-finished steel exports amounted to 884,000 mt, up by 24.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period, long steel exports came to 284,000 mt, moving down by 43.1 percent from the same period of last year.

The share of semi-finished products in exports in the first seven months was 42.58 percent, which is significantly higher than the 32.58 percent recorded in the same period of 2025, while the share of flat steel products in exports came to 43.74 percent, slightly decreasing from 44.55 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year. Additionally, the share of long products dropped to 13.68 percent from 22.87 percent recorded in the January-July period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in the same period, domestic steel consumption increased by 0.7 percent year on year to 2.31 million mt, of which 1.06 million mt or 46.05 percent was accounted for by imports. However, in the January-July period of 2025, domestic steel consumption was 2.30 million mt, of which 862,700 mt or 37.47 percent was met through imports.

In the January-July period, Ukraine's total steel imports came to 1.06 million mt, up by 23.2 percent year on year. In particular, Ukraine imported 707,800 mt of flat steel, rising by 9.7 percent year on year, while its long steel imports grew by 64.4 percent compared to the previous year to 286,400 mt. The country's semi-finished steel imports in the first seven months amounted to 68,800 mt, compared to 43,500 mt recorded in the given period of 2025.

In the meantime, the share of flat steel products in imports in the same period was 66.59 percent, compared to 74.77 percent recorded in the January-July period of 2025, while the share of long steel products rose to 26.94 percent, from 20.19 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-July period of 2026 were the EU-27 (81.9%), other European countries (9.6%) and the CIS (6.5%), while the main import suppliers to Ukraine were other European countries (49.8%), Asia (25.5%) and the EU-27 (16.0%).

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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