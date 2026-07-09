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Ukraine reports 0.2 percent decrease in pig iron output for H1 2026

Thursday, 09 July 2026 14:07:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 670,600 mt, up by 5.7 percent month on month and by 1.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production rose by 9.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.2 percent year on year to 690,800 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 599,800 mt, moving up by 11.5 percent month on month and by 6.5 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first five half of 2026, Ukraine produced 3.66 million mt of pig iron, down by 0.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 3.57 million, dropping by 3.2 percent, and rolled steel production was 2.94 million mt, decreasing by 4.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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