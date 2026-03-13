Ukraine’s total steel exports down 9.8 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In the January-February period this year, Ukraine’s total steel production amounted to 796,700 mt, compared to 957,000 mt in the same period of 2025, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom. About 548,100 mt or 68.8 percent of total steel production was exported, while 248,600 mt or 31.2 percent was consumed by the domestic market. In the January-February period of 2025, 607,600 mt or 63.4 percent of total steel production was shipped overseas, with domestic sales amounting to 349,400 mt or 26.5 percent of total steel production. As a result, total steel exports fell by 9.8 percent, while total domestic steel sales decreased by 28.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In the given period, flat steel exports rose by 10.6 percent to 321,100 mt, while semi-finished steel exports amounted to 185,800 mt, down by 7.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period, long steel exports came to 41,200 mt, moving down by 64.3 percent from the same period of last year.

The share of semi-finished products in exports in the first two months was 33.90 percent, which is slightly higher than the 33.21 percent recorded in the same period of 2025, while the share of flat steel products in exports came to 55.58 percent, rising above 47.78 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year. Additionally, the share of long products dropped to 7.52 percent from 19.01 percent recorded in the January-February period of 2025.

Meanwhile, in the same period, domestic steel consumption dropped by 11.0 percent year on year to 495,500 mt, of which 246,900 mt or 49.83 percent was accounted for by imports. However, in the January-February period of 2025, domestic steel consumption was 556,800 mt, of which 207,400 mt or 37.25 percent was met through imports.

In the January-February period, Ukraine’s total steel imports came to 246,900 mt, up by 19.0 percent year on year. In particular, Ukraine imported 132,200 mt of flat steel, down by 22.8 percent year on year, while its long steel imports grew by 149.5 percent compared to the previous year to 74,600 mt. The country’s semi-finished steel exports in the given month amounted to 40,400 mt, compared to 6,300 mt recorded in the given period of 2025.

In the meantime, the share of flat steel products in imports in the same month was 53.54 percent, compared to 82.55 percent recorded in the January-February period of 2025, while the share of long steel products rose to 30.21 percent, from 14.42 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The main export markets for Ukraine in the January-February period of 2026 were the EU-27 (75.8%), other European countries (12.7%) and the CIS (6.4%), while the main import suppliers to Ukraine were other European countries (44.9%), Asia (24.6%) and the EU-27 (17.3%).