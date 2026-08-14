Ukraine reports 6.1 percent decrease in pig iron output in Jan-Jul 2026

In July this year, Ukraine's pig iron output amounted to 432,200 mt, down by 35.6 percent month on month and by 37.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country's crude steel production fell by 33.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 21.3 percent year on year to 457,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 382,700 mt, moving down by 36.2 percent month on month and by 30.7 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of 2026, Ukraine produced 4.09 million mt of pig iron, down by 6.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 4.02 million mt, dropping by 5.6 percent, and rolled steel production was 3.32 million mt, decreasing by 8.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.