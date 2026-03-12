 |  Login 
Ukraine reports 11.2 percent decline in pig iron output for Jan-Feb 2026

Thursday, 12 March 2026 14:23:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 461,900 mt, down by 16.0 percent month on month and by 15.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production grew by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 9.9 percent year on year to 515,000 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 390,300 mt, moving down by four percent month on month and by 18.2 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of 2026, Ukraine produced 1.01 million mt of pig iron, dropping by 11.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 1.03 million, down by 13.2 percent, and rolled steel production was 797,000 mt, decreasing by 16.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


