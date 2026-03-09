Ferrexpo restarts pellet production in Ukraine

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced that it has restarted pellet production at its Ukrainian operations following improvements in electricity supply availability and pricing.

The restart comes after the company temporarily suspended operations in January, due to disruptions caused by attacks on Ukraine’s power generation and transmission infrastructure, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

At present, one pellet production line at Ferrexpo Poltava Mining has resumed operations. The company exports its iron ore pellets to customers in central and eastern Europe using its own fleet of rail wagons.

Lucio Genovese, Ferrexpo’s interim executive chair, said the restart reflects the company’s ability to adapt to challenging conditions and highlighted the efforts made across Ukraine to repair damaged power infrastructure.

Banking issue linked to Swiss subsidiary

Ferrexpo has also provided an update regarding its Swiss trading company Ferrexpo AG. The subsidiary maintained a banking relationship with MBaer Merchant Bank AG, which recently had its license revoked and has been ordered into liquidation by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Ferrexpo AG holds approximately $3 million with the bank, representing part of the group’s net cash resources of around $30 million as of February 27, 2026.

According to statements from the liquidators of MBaer, sufficient assets are available to repay all clients and creditors in full, and Ferrexpo expects to recover its deposit, although the timing remains uncertain.

The company said the bank’s liquidation does not affect its relationships with other financial partners and is not expected to materially impact its Ukrainian operating subsidiaries. However, Ferrexpo acknowledged that its ability to make payments outside Ukraine is currently limited. Management is therefore exploring alternative banking arrangements for Ferrexpo AG to continue handling international commercial transactions. The company warned that failure to secure alternative banking solutions outside Ukraine could have material negative consequences for the group.