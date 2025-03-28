 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ferrexpo...

Ferrexpo may reduce production and sales amid VAT refund suspensions

Friday, 28 March 2025 13:46:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Against the background of the decision of the Ukrainian tax authorities to suspend VAT refunds for January 2025 to the amount of UAH 512.9 million ($12.4 million), Swiss-headquartered iron ore miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has stated that the suspension puts additional financial pressure on the company, forcing it to reduce production and sales.

Without VAT refunds, Ferrexpo said it is forced to reduce the scale of its business to only 25 percent of its full production capacity, putting thousands of jobs at risk, forcing the company to stop any future investments in Ukraine, and halving its purchases of goods and services in Ukraine, which will put local companies that depend on Ferrexpo at risk.

The company has called on the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service of Ukraine to take urgent measures to restore VAT refunds. “Instead of forcing Ferrexpo to reduce its business, the authorities should promote its growth so that the company can further support the Ukrainian economy,” the statement said.


Tags: Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Ferrexpo 

Similar articles

Ferrexpo: Using DR pellets in EAFs cuts emissions by 37 percent

23 May | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output up 59.2 percent in H1

07 Jul | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output down slightly in Jan-Feb

13 Mar | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output sees 2.5% increase in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output sees slight increase in 2014

27 Jan | Steel News

S&P revises iron ore price forecast downward

21 Jan | Steel News

Ferrexpo's iron ore concentrate output increases in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Poltava GOK increase pellet output in January-April

31 May | Steel News

ArcelorMittal appoints Wandke to senior management of mining division

07 Feb | Steel News

Ferrexpo inks long-term iron ore pellet supply contract with JFE Steel

09 Dec | Steel News