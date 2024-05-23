Ferrexpo: Using DR pellets in EAFs cuts emissions by 37 percent

Thursday, 23 May 2024 11:24:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has shared the results of a life cycle assessment study it conducted in collaboration with UK-based environmental consultant Ricardo Plc on the benefits of direct reduction (DR) pellets in steelmaking. Accordingly, Ferrexpo has determined that using its high-grade premium DR pellets in electric arc furnaces allows steel companies to cut their carbon emissions by 37 percent compared to blast furnaces.

“It is pleasing therefore that the life cycle assessment we completed with Ricardo plc, which was also independently verified, has determined that when a steel manufacturer uses Ferrexpo’s DR pellets in an electric arc furnace, to produce a ton of steel billet, 37 percent less carbon is emitted compared to traditional steel production methods. This means that Ferrexpo and Ukraine can play a leading role in enabling the transition to greener steel, not only today, during a time of war, but also in the future, when we can return to full capacity, and contribute meaningfully to the reconstruction of Ukraine,” Yaroslavna Blonska, chief marketing officer of the company, stated.