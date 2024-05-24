US Steel starts DR pellet unit at Keetac

Friday, 24 May 2024 11:59:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US Steel has announced that it has commissioned its newly built direct reduced (DR) grade pellet production unit at its Keetac plant in Minnesota.

Having a production capacity of about 4 million mt per year, the new unit will be able to produce either DR-grade pellets or blast furnace-grade pellets, enabling the company to adjust to changing market conditions.

According to the company CEO David Burritt, the construction of the project, which began in August 2022, was completed ahead of time in December last year.

US Steel invested $150 million in the construction of the unit, which will contribute to its decarbonization strategy.