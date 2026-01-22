Ferrexpo temporarily suspends Ukraine operations after renewed power disruptions

Swiss-headquartered miner Ferrexpo, whose main interests are in Ukrainian iron ore assets, has announced the temporary suspension of operations following further attacks on electricity generation and transmission infrastructure in Ukraine, which have again affected power supply to the company’s operations.

This decision follows a previous announcement made in November 2025, when Ferrexpo decided on a temporary suspension of production and exports from its Ukrainian mining subsidiaries after Russian missile strikes on November 8 targeted power generation and transmission infrastructure in Horishni Plavni and the nearby industrial city of Kremenchuk, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Temporary furlough measures

As a result of the ongoing power disruptions, the company said it has decided to place part of its workforce on furlough while operations remain suspended. Ferrexpo did not specify the duration of the suspension, noting that activities will resume once stable electricity supply is restored.

The company said it will provide further updates as appropriate as the situation develops.