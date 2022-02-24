UK TRA recommends maintaining AD duty on wire rod from China

Thursday, 24 February 2022 15:19:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has proposed that existing antidumping measures on imports of wire rod from China be maintained at their current levels until January 30, 2026. The duties expired on January 30, 2021.

The TRA found that expiration of the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of wire rod from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury to UK industry and dumping.

The antidumping rates were at 7.9 percent for Valin Group and 24 percent for all other Chinese companies.