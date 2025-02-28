 |  Login 
UK targets Russia’s energy revenues, sanctions coking coal producers

Friday, 28 February 2025 16:31:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government has announced that it has imposed over 100 new sanctions directly targeting those who continue to aid Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. The government has sanctioned Russia-based coal producers Sibanthracite Management Company and Russian Energy Group along with some other companies and individuals, putting further pressure on Russia’s energy revenues, the most vital source of funding for its illegal invasion.

Sibanthracite produces and exports high-quality anthracite and other metallurgical coals, while Russian Energy Group specializes in the extraction and enrichment of coking coal.

The sanctions will also target Russia’s military service, entities in third countries who support it and the supply networks that it relies on.


