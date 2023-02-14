UK extends scope of steel quota review

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 12:13:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has extended the scope of its tariff rate quota (TRQ) review to include all categories of steel from over 120 developing countries.

The review, which covers the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, concerns whether the exceptions for imports from developing countries need to be revised across all categories of steel. During the review, the TRA may consider whether the amount or allocation of the TRQ is appropriate for domestic market conditions.

In January this year, the TRA initiated the TRQ review on rebar imports from developing countries, as SteelOrbis previously reported.