﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK extends scope of steel quota review

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 12:13:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has extended the scope of its tariff rate quota (TRQ) review to include all categories of steel from over 120 developing countries.

The review, which covers the period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, concerns whether the exceptions for imports from developing countries need to be revised across all categories of steel. During the review, the TRA may consider whether the amount or allocation of the TRQ is appropriate for domestic market conditions. 

In January this year, the TRA initiated the TRQ review on rebar imports from developing countries, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on heavy plate from China

06 Feb | Steel News

UK reviews AD measures on corrosion-resistant steel from China

03 Feb | Steel News

UK may introduce emissions levy on steel imports

25 Jan | Steel News

UK’s TRA initiates tariff rate quota review on rebar from developing countries

17 Jan | Steel News

UK extends AD duty on wire rod from China

11 Nov | Steel News

UK’S TRA announces interim results on welded tubes AD reconsideration

14 Oct | Steel News

UK proposes to extend AD duty on HFP rebar from China

03 Oct | Steel News

UK maintains AD duty on CRC from China and Russia

31 Aug | Steel News

UK suspends measures on HRFC from Ukraine for nine months

31 Aug | Steel News

UK to face tariffs for some steel exports to Northern Ireland as quota exhausted

25 Aug | Steel News