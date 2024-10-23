Turkish consumer confidence up in October from September

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 78.2 points in September, was up by 3.0 percent month on month in October this year to 80.6 points, having previously increased by 2.4 percent in September.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in October the index for the general current economic situation increased by 1.7 percent month on month to 48.8 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 1.7 percent compared to September to 75.3 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods went up by 12.3 percent to 51.6 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved up by 4.1 percent to 100.1 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In October, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was up by 12.3 percent to 20.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months grew by 15.6 percent to 12.2 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.