Turkish consumer confidence up 2.3 percent in Feb 2026 from Jan

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 83.7 points in January this year, was up by 2.3 percent month on month in February this year to 85.7 points, having previously increased by 0.3 percent in January 2026.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in February the index for the general current economic situation dropped by 1.5 percent month on month to 57.2 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went down by 0.1 percent compared to January to 81.4 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods increased by 7.6 percent to 53.8 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months rose by 1.3 percent to 103.2 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In February, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months grew by 1.8 percent to 23.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months moved up by three percent to 15.3 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.