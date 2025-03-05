 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish steel exporters aim to increase presence in Balkans

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 14:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (ÇİB) organized a trade delegation visit to Pristina, Kosovo, on February 24-26 with the aim of increasing Turkey’s effectiveness in the Balkans, strengthening its presence in the market and setting up new partnerships. The association aims to increase the trade volume between the two countries through meetings to be held within the scope of the delegation’s visit. 28 Turkish companies participating in the delegation held bilateral meetings with 150 import companies.

Emphasizing that Turkey had a 40 percent share in Kosovo’s steel imports in 2024, Adnan Aslan, chairman of ÇİB, stated that this share is expected to increase to 60 percent in 2025.

Underlining that the organized trade delegations created a great opportunity in terms of increasing Turkey’s exports, Mr. Aslan said, “In 2024, Turkey’s steel exports totaled 17.7 million mt, up by 21.8 percent year on year, with a value of $16.1 billion, up by 8.6 percent. We want to increase this figure even further in 2025 and expect the Turkish steel industry’s exports to be worth $18 billion this year. Although protectionism, quotas and tariffs pose serious difficulties for Turkey’s steel exports, we aim to maintain our exports by strengthening position in the markets and entering new markets. In addition, we are aware that we need to focus on value-added products in order to increase exports. Turkish manufacturers are also currently making significant investments in high value-added products.”


Tags: Turkey Europe Trading 

Similar articles

Turkey lifts trade restrictions on Syria

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkish steel industry aims to increase trade volume with Azerbaijan

22 Oct | Steel News

FTA between Turkey and Ukraine comes into force

02 Aug | Steel News

Negotiations underway on FTA between GCC and Turkey

30 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives steel profile orders locally and from many overseas markets

09 Jul | Steel News

Kocaer Çelik receives value-added profile orders from Turkey and many overseas markets

04 Jun | Steel News

Turkish steel industry aims to increase trade volume with North Africa

29 May | Steel News

Turkey halts trade with Israel due to its attacks on Gaza

03 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer establishes subsidiary for international trading

19 Apr | Steel News

Turkey restricts exports to Israel amid ongoing attacks in Gaza

09 Apr | Steel News