UK and Turkey advance talks on updated FTA

Friday, 18 July 2025 14:58:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK Department for Business and Trade has confirmed that the first round of negotiations for an enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Turkey has been successfully completed. The talks focused on setting initial expectations and shared ambitions, particularly regarding trade in goods.

£28 billion trade relationship

In 2024, bilateral trade between the UK and Turkey reached £28 billion, making Turkey the UK’s 16th largest trading partner. Despite the UK being the second-largest services exporter in the world, services made up only 34 percent of UK exports to Turkey. The enhanced FTA is expected to increase services trade, expand opportunities for businesses, and support jobs and economic growth.

Focus areas of the negotiations

Described as constructive and productive, the first round of negotiations included discussions on ambitious outcomes across trade, goods, and services, sustainability and cooperation in trade practices. Productive discussions were also held on trade in services, including digital, financial and professional business services

The second round of negotiations is scheduled for fall 2025.


