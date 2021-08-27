﻿
UK and Turkey aim to expand current trade agreement

Friday, 27 August 2021 15:15:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK and Turkey will start negotiations to expand their current free trade agreement next year, Graham Stuart, the UK’s minister for exports, has told the Turkey-based Anadolu Agency. It is expected that the current agreement will be more comprehensive, by including areas such as investments and services. “As the UK, we are opening to global markets that were not possible while in the EU. This is why I think we are a unique base where Turkish companies can go global,” Graham Stuart added.

In December last year, the countries signed a free trade agreement effective as of January 1 this year following Brexit, to support a trading relationship worth £18.6 billion in 2019, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


