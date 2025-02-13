 |  Login 
Turkey lifts trade restrictions on Syria

Thursday, 13 February 2025 11:33:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

With the change of regime in Syria, economic and commercial relations between Turkey and Syria have gained momentum. According to a statement issued by Turkey’s Ministry of Trade, the export, import and transit restrictions on Syria implemented during the old regime have been lifted. The aim of the regulation is to liberalize trade between Syria and Turkey and strengthen economic cooperation between the countries.

Accordingly, product restrictions on export and transit transactions to Syria via the Turkish Customs Zone have been lifted. Thus, products to be exported or transited from Turkey to Syria will be subject to the same conditions as other countries. Transit transportation from Syria to other countries, with the exception of metal scrap, has been liberalized, while imports from Syria will be subject to the same foreign trade rules as other countries with the removal of the list of products previously subject to import permits.


Tags: Turkey Europe Trading 

