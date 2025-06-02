 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir posts record shipments for May

Monday, 02 June 2025 17:38:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has achieved its highest-ever monthly shipment volumes with 81,326 mt of rebar and 254,300 mt of finished steel products shipped in May.

In the first five months of the year, the producer’s total shipments amounted to 1.77 million mt, the highest cumulative shipments ever recorded for the first five months. Aiming to reach sales volumes of 2.5 million mt in the full year of 2025, the company stated that it has accelerated its production in line with this target.

“This success is a strong indicator of our contribution to the Turkish industry with our sustainable production power and efficient shipment processes. With its target-oriented production approach and planned organizational structure, our company is taking firm steps towards its year-end targets,” the statement said.


