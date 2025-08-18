Turkey amends some rules of inward processing regime

Turkey’s inward processing regime, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Turkish exporters, has been updated with a decision published in the country’s Official Gazette. The amendments introduce new facilities for exporters in terms of both documentation processes and implementation principles. The country’s Ministry of Trade aims to ensure more effective use of the regime by focusing on companies that create added value and support technological transformation.

Details of the new regulations

Procurements under the certificate: domestic procurements must now be completed within the validity period of the certificate, except for exceptional cases.

Additional periods: additional periods covered by the document will be determined by circulars issued based on this decision.

Risk analysis infrastructure: the Ministry of Trade has established a regulatory infrastructure focusing on data analysis and risk assessment to ensure the regime is implemented more efficiently and is more easily monitored.

With the new regulations, the ministry aims to:

• support value-added production,

• accelerate technological transformation,

• provide bureaucratic facilitation for exporters.