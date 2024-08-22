Turkish consumer confidence up in August from July

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 75.9 points in July, was up by 0.6 percent month on month in August this year to 76.4 points, having previously dropped by 3.1 percent in July.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in August the index for the general current economic situation increased by 0.7 percent month on month to 43.5 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months went up by 1.0 percent compared to July to 71.5 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods went up by 4.3 percent to 46.8 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 2.3 percent to 94.3 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In August, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was down by 4.4 percent to 18.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 5.6 percent to 11.0 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.