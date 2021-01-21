Turkish consumer confidence up four percent in January from December

Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:12:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 80.1 points in December last year, was up by four percent month on month in January this year at 83.3 points, having remained stable month on month in December.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in January the index for the general current economic situation fell by 5.7 percent month on month to 57.4 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 6.4 percent compared to December to 88.2 points.

Meanwhile, in January the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by eight percent to 39 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by five percent to 97.3 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In January, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 31 percent to 15.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 10.3 percent to 10.7 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.