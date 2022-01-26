Turkish consumer confidence up 6.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:56:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 68.9 points in December last year, was up by 6.2 percent month on month in January this year to 73.2 points, having previously decreased by 3.1 percent month on month in December.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in January the index for the general current economic situation rose by 4.9 percent month on month to 46.1 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 11.8 percent compared to December to 74.5 points.

Meanwhile, in January the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was down by 5.4 percent to 26.6 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months increased by 1.4 percent to 90.9 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In January, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 5.7 percent to 9.5 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months decreased by 26.2 percent to 6.7 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.