Turkish consumer confidence up 6.1 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 10:26:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 68.0 points in July this year, was up by 6.1 percent month on month in August this year to 72.2 points, having previously increased by 7.4 percent month on month in July.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in August the index for the general current economic situation rose by 12.5 percent month on month to 45.5 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 2.7 percent compared to July to 72.8 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods rose by 9.6 percent to 31.0 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months advanced by 2.4 percent to 89.8 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In August, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months moved up by 12.5 percent to 10.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 4.6 percent to 6.6 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.