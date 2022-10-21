Turkish consumer confidence up 5.3 percent in October from September

Friday, 21 October 2022 13:58:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 72.4 points in September this year, was up by 5.3 percent month on month in October this year to 76.2 points, having previously increased by 0.3 percent month on month in September.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in October the index for the general current economic situation rose by 3.9 percent month on month to 48.8 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 5.3 percent compared to September to 77.9 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods rose by 11.9 percent to 40.5 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months advanced by 2.3 percent to 93.1 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In October, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months moved up by 17.0 percent to 12.5 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 25.5 percent to 10.2 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.