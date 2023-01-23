Turkish consumer confidence up 4.6 percent in Jan from Dec

Monday, 23 January 2023 11:03:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 75.6 points in December last year, was up by 4.6 percent month on month in January this year to 79.1 points, having previously decreased by 1.3 percent month on month in December.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in January the index for the general current economic situation rose by 12.3 percent month on month to 53.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by seven percent compared to December to 82.7 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods declined by 20.4 percent to 38.5 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 0.4 percent to 92.2 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In January, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months dropped by 0.4 percent to 13.3 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months grew by 3.3 percent to 9.5 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.