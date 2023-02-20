Turkish consumer confidence up 4.3 percent in Feb from Jan

Monday, 20 February 2023 11:38:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 79.1 points in January, was up by 4.3 percent month on month in February this year to 82.5 points, having previously increased by 4.6 percent month on month in January. Since most of the data was compiled before February 6, it mostly reflects the pre-earthquake situation.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in February the index for the general current economic situation rose by 1.7 percent month on month to 54.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 3.8 percent compared to January to 85.8 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods grew by 11.8 percent to 43.1 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved up by 2.5 percent to 94.5 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In February, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months was up by 3.3 percent to 13.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months advanced by 3.7 percent to 9.8 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.