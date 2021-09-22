Turkish consumer confidence up 1.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:46:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 78.2 points in August this year, was up by 1.8 percent month on month in September this year at 79.7 points, having previously decreased by 1.6 percent month on month in August.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in September the index for the general current economic situation rose by 4.9 percent month on month to 55.4 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 5.3 percent compared to August to 79.3 points.

Meanwhile, in September the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 7.0 percent to 41.2 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months remained unchanged at 97.7 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In September, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months rose by 6.0 percent to 14.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months increased by 18.9 percent to 9.9 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.