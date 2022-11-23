Turkish consumer confidence up 0.6 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 12:07:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 76.2 points in October this year, was up by 0.6 percent month on month in November this year to 76.6 points, having previously increased by 5.3 percent month on month in October.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in November the index for the general current economic situation rose by 3.9 percent month on month to 50.7 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 3.4 percent compared to October to 80.5 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods rose by 5.4 percent to 42.7 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months moved down by 1.2 percent to 91.9 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In November, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months moved up by 11.6 percent to 13.9 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 5.5 percent to 10.7 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.