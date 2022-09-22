﻿
Turkish consumer confidence up 0.3 percent in September from August

Thursday, 22 September 2022 11:51:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 72.2 points in August this year, was up by 0.3 percent month on month in September this year to 72.4 points, having previously increased by 6.1 percent month on month in August.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in September the index for the general current economic situation rose by 3.2 percent month on month to 46.9 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by 1.6 percent compared to August to 74.0 points.

Meanwhile, in the given month, the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods rose by 16.6 percent to 36.2 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months advanced by 1.3 percent to 91.0 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In September, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months moved up by 0.2 percent to 10.6 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months rose by 23.1 percent to 8.1 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.


